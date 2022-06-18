Grider Stadium will be getting a new baseball scoreboard at no cost to the city of Tullahoma.
During the May meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor Alderman, the board approved a contract to purchase a Nevco Model 1606 baseball scoreboard for Grider Stadium at Tullahoma High School.
According to the memo sent by Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson, the parks and rec department was approached by Nevco Integrated Display and Scoring Solutions for the purchase of a new scoreboard for the stadium. Per the memo, the $32,000 scoreboard will be funded fully by sponsorships, and Nevco has already secured the sponsorships to cover the cost for the scoreboard.
The sponsors’ logo would be displayed on the bottom of the scoreboard for a 4-year term. After the four-year period concludes, Nevco will agree to split any further sponsorship proceeds with the city 50-50.
When opened for discussion, Alderman Daniel Berry noted that in the contract it stated that at the expiration of four years, unless a written notification is provided 60 days prior to the end of the contract, the contract will automatically renew for an additional four years. Berry asked if that was something the city has with previous contracts. City Administrator Jennifer Moody said with this contract, it would be in the city’s best interest to continue it after the four years as the sponsorships will help the company recover the cost of the scoreboard and then afterwards the city will get a 50% cut of the proceeds.
“We’ll at least need a five- or six-year term to recover any proceeds,” Moody said.
Berry followed up by asking if the city will receive any benefit of splitting the proceeds 50/50 with Nevco after four years and why would they need to split it. Anderson said Nevco has secured sponsorships for the first four years, and afterwards the city will own the scoreboard so they can decide if they want to continue to split the proceeds 50/50.
“If we choose to partner with Nevco, the split will be 50/50, but we own the scoreboard after the four years and we can take it on ourselves,” Anderson said.
Nevco representative Trent Moore said since the scoreboard will belong to the city, the board can decide whether to continue the partnership and split the proceeds with Nevco, seek their own sponsorships after four years or don’t have any at all and take the sponsorships down.
He added that this is the first time Nevco has done this type of contract with a city, as they have worked mostly with schools who can’t afford scoreboards, but he approached the city due to loving Grider Stadium and wanting to see it have a new scoreboard.
The board unanimously approved the contract 6-0.