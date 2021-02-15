Multiple local businesses, as well as the city government, elected to shorten their hours of operation Monday night as the threat of an ice storm grew in Southern Middle Tennessee.
Local weather forecasts anticipate well below freezing temperatures for Tullahoma tonight. Weather forecasts predict anywhere from 13 to 10 degrees for a low temperature, which will freeze all the rain the city received throughout the day.
The city of Tullahoma closed all non-emergency offices at noon today, while local grocery stores announced via social media channels and elsewhere that they would also be shortening their hours. Kroger locations around Middle Tennessee closed at 6 p.m., Food Lion and Publix in Tullahoma both closed to customers at 5 p.m. and Walmart closed at 8 p.m. All the grocery retailers shut down to allow employees time to head home before the roads became impassable.
The freezing rain was already causing area residents problems this afternoon, as Duck River Electric customers reported multiple power outages. According to the latest outage map (as of 6:30 p.m.), more than 10,000 DRE customers had been affected by the power outages, or around 13% of the power company's total customer base. As of 6:40 p.m., Duck River had restored power to just over 1,200 customers and had crews out working to get being connected again.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority had not seen nearly the same number of outages as Duck River, though the utility authority said it was bracing for more impacts locally.
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, TUA had seen between 6 and 8 unique outages as of around 4:30 p.m., though he acknowledged there would be "more to come with the ice load growing."
When those outages inevitably occur, Skelton said, they would most likely be connected to fallen trees covered with more ice than they could bear.
"Note that most all of these outages will come from tree limbs falling into power lines, not from power lines falling from the ice," he said. "Power lines are designed to carry a certain load of ice, and we expect most outages will come from the trees not being able to handle the ice, thus falling across the power lines."
Both TUA and Duck River utilize an Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI), according to both utility providers, meaning customers do not necessarily need to contact their electric provider should they experience any issues.
Duck River announced on its social media pages that its customers should not call to report outages, as the AMI would inform crews where to go to restore service. Skelton said TUA customers are encouraged to call the customer service providers at 455-4515 as soon as they experience a power outage so that crews can keep the area on their list of areas to repair.
In addition to Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews, which could be seen spraying salt and brine on North Jackson Street earlier this afternoon, city officials say they have a crew of public works employees and emergency personnel ready to head out should local roads need clearing.
According to Public Information Officer Winston Brooks, any roads that become blocked with fallen tree limbs overloaded with ice should be reported to either public works officials or to the non-emergency communications line that dispatches emergency personnel.
Public works can be reached at 931-454-1768. Leave a message with your address (for Tullahoma city residents), and crews will be dispatched when they become available.
The non-emergency communications center line is 931-455-9311.
City officials urge residents not to call 911 unless they are experiencing an emergency. All other calls should be sent to the non-emergency line.