The Coffee County Veterans Association is inviting the public to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony for a local veteran. Helping A Hero, in partnership with Bass Pro Shops, is celebrating LCpl Eric Frazier, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), as work begins on a new home for him and his family.
The ceremony will be held March 22 at 2:30 p.m. at the home site, located at 179 Rigney Road in Manchester. Among the special guests expected to attend are Lee Greenwood, performing artist and Helping a Hero National Ambassador; Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero Home Program; and Challenger, the Eagle from American Eagle Foundation.
LCpl Frazier joined the United States Marine Corps in 2003. He was deployed to Iraq and while on patrol, his Humvee hit an IED (improvised explosive device). Five days later, he woke up and saw his arm in a cast, his hand shattered, his jaw broken, and both of his legs gone. For the lanky country boy who hunted in the hills of Tennessee since he was old enough to carry a Red Ryder BB gun, his biggest question wasn’t, “How am I going to walk again?” Rather, he asked, “How am I going to hunt again?”
He did his physical therapy and learned to walk again but his biggest victory was leaving the bustling physical and occupational therapy rooms at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and learning to shoot again.
As a single dad with a young daughter, Eric never realized when he hired a babysitter that, one day, she would be his wife. Their love story unfolded as she traded babysitting services for him mowing her lawn. Now they are married and together they have four children. Frazier says he loves hunting and fishing as a family.
As an official Bass Pro home recipient of Helping a Hero, he and his family will move into a fully accessible home - complete with a Lasershot System where he can teach his kids to shoot, too.
Everyone is encouraged to attend this heartwarming event by sending an RSVP to patriots@helpingahero.org