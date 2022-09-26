1A - Berry pout.JPG

Alderman Daniel Berry

 Caitlin Able photo

A group of concerned citizens has filed a letter with Tullahoma City Attorney Stephen Worsham seeking to oust Alderman Daniel Berry in compliance with Tennessee Code 8-47-101.

In a letter dated Aug. 24, 2022, the complainants accuse Berry of violating the Code of Ethics regarding voting on matters that they say would constitute a conflict of interest.