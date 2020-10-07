A protest march is planned for Saturday, Oct. 10 in Winchester to attempt to sway the school board into removing Franklin County High School’s Rebel mascot, name and fight song “Dixie.”
The march is to begin at 2 p.m. from Old Cowan Road Park, at the corner of Truman and Hall streets, and extend along Old Cowan Road to the Board of Education building, 215 S. College St. It is expected to last until 5 p.m.
The Winchester City Council approved on Sept. 8 to only allow protest events at a designated parking lot adjacent to Sisk Cleaners at the Second Avenue Southeast-South College Street intersection, which is just across South College Street from the board of education building.
However, B.J. Anderson, an organizer with Franklin County TN Against Hate, the group that is holding the protest march, said he believes the city is going too far in restricting protest events, and he deems his cause worthwhile enough to get arrested for going against city policy.
He said marchers will attempt to stay on sidewalk areas along Old Cowan Road, and he ensured one traffic lane would remain open.
City Administrator Beth Rhoton explained where Winchester stands on the issue.
“We don’t want any confrontation, but they will not receive any assistance from us,” she said.
Rhoton explained that a June 6 protest march to bring attention to George Floyd, a black man who died after pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck, cost the city about $30,000.
The march went from the former Fred’s Super Dollar store parking lot at 1755 Decherd Blvd. in Decherd to the Franklin County Annex Building in the 800 block of Dinah Shore Boulevard in Winchester.
Law enforcement officers were called in to ensure peace was maintained, and the event went smoothly.
However, Rhoton said the overtime required for personnel, plus the man hours to plan the event, proved too costly to make such foot marches routine.
She said that, as a result, the City Council decided to designate the parking lot next to Sisk Cleaners as a dedicated location to hold protest events.
“We want people to be able to protest, and we want them to have the right to do that,” Rhoton said, adding that designating the parking lot ensures the right to protest will be carried out.
However, Anderson said a dedicated single location to protest is an infringement on his civil rights, which is why the decision was made to start the march at Old Cowan Road Park and go to the board of education building.
The event will be two days before the board of education’s 6 p.m. meeting on Oct. 12.
Anderson said even though the march is not on the same night as a board meeting, it will still draw attention to the issue.
He referred to a posting on the Franklin County TN Against Hate Facebook page that says: “70 years of hate is enough! March and rally to remove the Rebel mascot.
“Come show unity with us by marching and rally to show the Franklin County TN Board of Education that we want the Rebel mascot, name, and fight song “Dixie” removed.
“Show them you have a voice and let it be heard loud and clear. Racism and racist relics have no place in Franklin County, TN.”
Anderson said he plans to have a 120-inch TV screen at the board of education parking lot during the meeting so those supporting removing the links to the Confederacy will be able to view the meeting via the internet.
Removing the Rebel mascot and name and removing “Dixie” has recently been a very controversial subject.
The move to do away the Rebel mascot and “Dixie” stem from “Project Rebel” — a local movement to remove deemed social injustices linked to the Confederacy and an associated stance on slavery.
However, other former students have addressed the school board, saying they want the issue left alone.
The national outcry over George Floyd’s death has sparked a new push to remove Confederate symbols, including changing the FCHS mascot name.
Those wanting the mascot name removed and a halt to playing “Dixie” have cited that the term “Rebel” signifies the oppression linked to slavery.
Those wanting the mascot name to remain have cited a lasting tradition they deem needs to be preserved.
The school board has agreed to delay taking action on the issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members have said the school system has had enough pressing issues in ensuring classes can be safely held, and that is a priority over changing the Rebel mascot name.
The board agreed to revisit the subject this month.