Franklin County High School teams may soon no longer bear the Rebels moniker which has drawn opposition, calling for its removal.
The School Board fielded input Monday about potentially changing the name and agreed to devote its 6 p.m. Aug. 3 workshop to consider options.
About 25 attended the meeting at the school system’s administration building, following social-distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Others witnessed the dialogue from just outside the meeting room.
The national outcry over the death of African American, George Floyd, in police custody in Minnesota has sparked a new push to remove Confederate symbols, including changing the nickname for FCHS teams and changing the FCHS mascot.
Petitions have been circulated, and a movement, called “Project Rebel,” has been started to remove what it deems have been social injustices linked to the Confederacy and an associated stance on slavery.
Project Rebel is asking the School Board to:
• Discontinue and prohibit the song and sound of “Dixie” in any FCHS-sponsored and affiliated activities and school functions, including pep rallies, sporting events and parades.
• Abandon the Rebel name and mascot. A Project Rebel handout explains that the “Rebel” symbol and name is a depiction and symbolic representation of a Confederate soldier in the Civil War.
The handout says that before the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education legal decision — a landmark case of the U.S. Supreme Court in which it ruled that U.S. state laws establishing racial segregation in public schools are unconstitutional — the FCHS student body was intentionally composed of only white students.
“Therefore, the mascot, as a whole, specifically considering the Franklin County School System’s history of overt racial oppression that resulted in a prolonged period of segregation, does not represent the Franklin County School System of today,” the handout says.
It also says that the Confederates and the states’ rights which they fought for included categorizing African Americans as property to enslave instead of being human beings with the capability to fully exercise their rights as American citizens.
• Change the school seal so that it removes any links to the Confederacy.
“The school seal is designed with the stars and stripes that are indicative via design and formation of a strong relationship with the Confederate flag,” the handout says. “Any symbols that appear connected to the Confederacy or resemble Confederate symbols which represents the high school is egregious and should not be commemorated in any sense.”
Franklin County residents Christine Colane, Lisa Rung and Shanae Williams requested to address the board and were given five minutes to explain their positions.
They all called for the Project Rebel requests to be followed.
Colane said continuing using the Rebel mascot is adhering to the “Jim Crow” laws which were state and local statutes that enforced racial segregation in the southern United States.
She said the mascot needs to be changed.
Rung referred to Franklin County’s historical ties to slavery and listed a series of slave sales and the price they were sold for. She said that’s a historical picture tied to the Rebel mascot and the school system needs to move beyond it.
Williams said the Rebel flag represents hate, and the song “Dixie” is founded in racism.
She said the school system needs to make the requested changes to “join the right side of history.”