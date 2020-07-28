Tullahoma City Schools received a generous donation of supplies from a coalition of community members just in time for the start of school.
The United Way of Highway 55, Tullahoma Chick-fil-A and Pam Bussell with First Christian Church and The Salvation Army coordinated to give $7,000 worth of school supplies to each of the seven schools in the city.
According to Joseph Seabolt, the owner/operator of Tullahoma Chick-fil-A, Chick-fil-A as a nationwide company gave each restaurant in the county $5,000 as part of a community care fund for each operator to spend in their local area.
When he got word that he would have the money available, Seabolt decided he wanted to help the school system.
“This is how we chose to spend it,” he said of the money.
Soon, Chick-fil-A reached out to Ashley Abraham, the United Way of Highway 55 executive director, and Bussell with the idea of collecting supplies for the school system.
The timing was fortuitous, according to Abraham, as she and her organization were looking for ways to make a larger impact in the community in addition to the COVID-19 fund United Way has set up.
“We thought we could make the biggest impact helping our schools and teachers with this upcoming unique school year,” she said.
After combining the money they all had available, the group then went to various retailers, including Walmart, Ollie’s and Sellers Surplus, to gather all the items needed.
“When Pam and I communicated our idea with Walmart, Ollies and Sellers Surplus, they jumped on board and helped fill everything.
According to Bussell and Abraham, they contacted Dr. Shannon Duncan, the director of student services with the school system to get a list of what supplies each building needed.
Director of Schools Catherine Stephens was on hand to accept the donation, calling it a “gift” to the school system.
“What an amazing gift, when you consider what $1,000 can do for children and impact their ability to learn,” she said of the donation.
Some of the materials donated included cleaning and sanitizing materials, which Stephens said was much-needed in the system right now.
“It is such a relief,” she said of the supplies donated. “Some of these items are things that we would certainly provide, but there is such high need, and some of these things are consumable in nature, so there’s always a replacement need. It’s just a tremendous benefit.”
Additionally, Stephens told The News, she appreciated all the building principals’ needs being met by the group.
“They had a voice in what was needed, which is really spectacular, that they could kind of own a little bit of what was happening here,” she said. “It was an amazing gift.”
According to Abraham, Ollie’s donated two boxes full of hand sanitizer, while Brittany and Caleb Sellers donated several thousand dollars’ worth of supplies in addition to the original total.
She thanked the pair for diving into the project and helping provide the community with needed items during times of such high demand.
“Thank you to the many businesses, organizations and individuals that made this possible,” she said. “It takes a village, and I am so proud of the things our community is able to accomplish when we come together.”
