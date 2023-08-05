Adam Braseel

The Tennessee Department of Treasury board of claims voted to award Adam Braseel the cap of $1 million for his wrongful imprisonment/exoneration claim.

Braseel, a Grundy County native, spent more than 13 years in jail for a crime he did not commit. He was arrested in 2006 for the January murder of Malcom Burrows and assault of Rebecca Hill. He was tried in November 2009, found guilty and given a life sentence. After years of legal back and forth, Governor Bill Lee exonerated Braseel in December 2021.