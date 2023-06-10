A Grundy County officer had his law enforcement career cut short. He was arrested after 11 days on the job, accused of smuggling narcotics into the lockup.
Luther Hayes was charged June 2 with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance, and because he came into work with a firearm on while the substance was on his person he was also charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was hired May 22 as a Corrections Officer at Grundy County Detention Center.
According to a report by Detective Leslie Turner dated June 6, he initially received information regarding possible misconduct.
“He [Hayes] was extremely irritable and was spending a lot of time in D pod with the female inmates and was going into female cells after lights out. One officer stated that on Thursday night she heard a female inmate on the cell speaker in cell D-9 tell him to ‘leave it under the mattress.’ Several officers stated that he had been falling asleep at night while on post and that he would not listen to directions.”
The decision was made to search all officers, both male and female, who worked the night of June 2. Allegedly discovered in Hayes’ possessions was a container with “a small plastic baggie with a white powdery substance in it as well as an uncapped syringe,” the report continued.
Hayes reportedly stated, "I haven't supplied anything to anyone.”
Upon being cuffed, Hayes allegedly admitted to having a second item on his person. “I took his cuffs off and he produced another baggie of white powdery substance from inside his uniform pants in his crotch area.”
Hayes was initially placed on a 72-hour investigative hold.