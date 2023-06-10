Luther Hayes

A Grundy County officer had his law enforcement career cut short. He was arrested after 11 days on the job, accused of smuggling narcotics into the lockup.

Luther Hayes was charged June 2 with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, driving while in possession of methamphetamines, possession of a controlled substance, and because he came into work with a firearm on while the substance was on his person he was also charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was hired May 22 as a Corrections Officer at Grundy County Detention Center.