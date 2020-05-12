A motorist involved in a crash on Interstate 24 is dead after he opened fire on a state trooper Saturday afternoon and was fatally wounded by return fire.
The chain of events that led up to the officer-involved shooting began around 3 p.m. on I-24 in western Coffee County near mile maker 120 when officers were dispatched to the location to work a wreck. When the trooper arrived he found a car in the median of the four-lane interstate and got out of his patrol unit to work the accident. However, while doing his duty, the officer reported that the driver of the vehicle walked to his car and pulled a gun for unknown reasons. The man then discharged the weapon, prompting the trooper to defend himself. The officer’s volley proved fatal to the motorist. The highway patrolman was not injured.
The incident is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The names of the trooper and the decedent have not been revealed pending the completion of the TBI probe.
The press release from TBI can be viewed here.