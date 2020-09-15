A Warren County man was executed in front of his pregnant wife as a St. Louis man went on a homicidal rampage Sunday, killing two and wounding several more before taking his own life after a high-speed crash on Interstate 24.
The gunman, Dangelo Dorsey, 28, of St. Louis, Mo., died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after crashing on I-24 with his pregnant hostage in the car. She survived the crash and escaped serious injury. However, her husband, Jordan Stevens, 23, of Smartt Station was one of Dorsey’s murder victims, executed earlier by the killer. He was Dorsey’s second victim of the day, as he had earlier killed Darcey Johnson, 23.
The chain of events began to unfold Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. when Dorsey opened fire inside a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 24 near Beechgrove in Coffee County. Dorsey shot and killed Johnson, and shot and injured another in that vehicle.
Immediately following, traffic in the area stopped, and Dorsey attempted to carjack a nearby driver and, in the process, fired into her vehicle, striking her in the hand. A truck driver in that same immediate area also sustained a gunshot wound to the face. From there, Dorsey carjacked a Ford Mustang containing Stevens and his wife after he was able to get control of another vehicle.
“He rear-ended the Ford Mustang in which Phillip Jordan Stevens and his wife were traveling,” a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) statement revealed. “They stopped, believing it to be a fender-bender, and – at that point – Dorsey took them hostage at gunpoint.”
The gunman then forced the couple to take him to their Smartt Station home. When they arrived, Dorsey took two additional firearms from the home and swapped vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4. It was shortly thereafter, for unknown reasons, that Dorsey executed Stevens.
“He executed the male hostage in view of his wife,” the TBI revealed. “He then forced the woman back into the Rav4 and returned to the interstate, ultimately leading to the pursuit and subsequent crash.”
The terror ended almost six hours after it began when a concerned citizen spotted the suspect vehicle and called it in.
“Law enforcement located the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24,” the TBI said. “A brief chase ensued, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles an hour and, at approximately 3:45 p.m., resulted in a crash, where Dorsey flipped the Rav4. At that point, Dorsey took his own life. The female hostage was safely recovered.”
In the wake of the tragedy, District Attorney General Craig Northcott revealed that five people were shot during the rampage– two fatally. Three were hospitalized with one still critical. At least 10 others were terrorized by the gunman’s actions.
Northcott called Dorsey’s actions evil.
“Evil intervened in their lives in the person of Dangelo Dorsey,” the district attorney said. “There is no adequate explanation for his cowardly and senseless actions other than the Truth of God’s Word, which tells us in Jeremiah 17:9 that ‘The heart is more deceitful than all else and is desperately wicked; who ca