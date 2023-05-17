Law enforcement authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a Tuesday night aggravated robbery at the Trolley Rock Truck Stop in Belvidere.
No one was injured in the incident.
A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office press release said that a silver/gray sport-utility vehicle pulled up to the Trolley Rock gas station’s parking lot at about 9:40 p.m., and a man exited the rear passenger door and walked into the store area.
The man pulled a black pistol from his waistband and went behind the counter where he ordered a woman to the ground and ordered another woman to give him the cash from the register.
The clerk put between $450 and $500 into a black plastic bag, and the man exited the building with the money and returned to the vehicle which exited the parking lot and was driven east on Highway 64.
The man is described as being black, 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches in height and being in physically fit condition.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, white long sleeve undershirt, black pants, black shoes, black gloves, black full-face mask, black sunglasses and was carrying a white towel in his right-rear pocket.
The Sheriff’s Office says it is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information in connection with the incident is encouraged to call Investigator Brian Malhoit at 931-968-6047 or email him at bmalhoit@fcsheriff.org.
The Franklin County Consolidated Communications phone number is 931-967-2331. Email pertinent information to the case to info@fcsheriff.org.