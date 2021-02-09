Jason Guo of Tullahoma made the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.
One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of creating the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well-equipped to imagine and engineer our future. Nearly 40,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report.