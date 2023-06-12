Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity at Bonnaroo.jpg
Photo provided

Third time is the charm for Highland Rim Habitat for Humanity (HRHfH) as it will be once again participating at Planet Roo for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

Planet Roo focuses on sustainability and global consciousness and offers a chance to nonprofits to share their missions with the music lovers attending the festival, as well as providing an opportunity for festival goers to learn and relax.

