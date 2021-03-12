A local man is out $4,000 after his computer was hacked, the cyber criminals demanding $10,000 ransom to return control to him.
The victim told police that he was on his computer when it froze up suddenly and displayed an error message. The message advised him that his computer had been hacked and gave him a Microsoft number to call.
“He called the number and they requested a $10,000 payout through gift cards,” the police report revealed, noting the victim paid them with eight gift cards of $500 each before realizing he may be the victim of a fraud.
While a report was taken by local police, it is very remote the case will even be solved since most online cons originate from out of state or even from outside the country. The victim was advised to reset his personal information that was on his computer.