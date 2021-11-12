The Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen selected permanent police and fire chiefs Monday, but the one who will fill the latter position emerged from his department’s ranks to garner the title.
Interim Police Chief Kenneth Griffin received unanimous support from the board. However, the board opted to select Capt. Daniel Meaker as the new fire chief, edging out Assistant Chief Charles Williams, who had been heading the department in an interim capacity.
Griffin and Williams were filling the roles that had been served by former Public Safety Director Ross Peterson, who resigned on July 23.
When Peterson resigned, he had been under scrutiny for circumstances stemming from when an off-duty officer was charged with aggravated assault in a road-rage case in Murfreesboro and from a sexual-harassment complaint filed by Police Sgt. Bruce Elliott that included 38 current and former Decherd employees as witnesses which was filed against Peterson and wife Michelle Peterson, a Water Department clerk, on grounds there was “blatant and repeated sexual harassment” while on the job.
Ross Peterson had said the conditions he was facing stemmed from a political attack related to the Aug. 5 Decherd municipal election and a county election next year.
Mrs. Peterson resigned from her position on July 25.
After Ross Peterson resigned, the board voted 4-0 to do away with the public safety director position and agreed to advertise to solicit candidates for separate police and fire chiefs.
Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess had initially nominated Williams to become fire chief. However, her move failed because no one seconded it.
Alderman Justin Stubblefield nominated Meaker and Alderman Richard Gulley seconded Stubblefield’s motion.
Mayor Michael Gillespie sided with Stubblefield and Gulley while Hess voted “no,” and Alderman Jimmy Wayne Sanders abstained from voting, giving Meaker a 3-1 nod for the position.