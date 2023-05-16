2A - Eddie Munster.JPG

Butch Patrick who played Eddie Munster in the 1964 TV show "The Munsters," and event organizers Cliff and Kayla Allen set up for the Halfway to Halloween event held May 6 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds.

 John Coffelt photo

Butch Patrick AKA Eddie Munster ("The Munsters" TV Show 1964) arrived in town Friday to set up his car "Dragula" and his Chopper for the inaugural Halfway to Halloween Faire and Car Show.

“I do a lot of automotive events usually,” Patrick said. “I occasionally do things like this. It’s kinda fun to work with the smaller communities.”

