Police lights for crimes

A suspected thief was hard to catch this past week after he led Coffee County deputies on a high speed chase through the county and then stole a mini-bike to continue fleeing after his car was disabled by spike strips.

The suspect, Drake Benjamin Hamby, 34, is set to appear in front of the general sessions judge on June 20 on charges of possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, meth possession with intent, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary (habitation), theft of property between $2,500 to less than $10,000, driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment – no weapon involved, resisting arrest and evading arrest.