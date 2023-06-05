A suspected thief was hard to catch this past week after he led Coffee County deputies on a high speed chase through the county and then stole a mini-bike to continue fleeing after his car was disabled by spike strips.
The suspect, Drake Benjamin Hamby, 34, is set to appear in front of the general sessions judge on June 20 on charges of possession of schedule VI drugs, possession of schedule III drugs, meth possession with intent, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary (habitation), theft of property between $2,500 to less than $10,000, driving with a suspended license, reckless endangerment – no weapon involved, resisting arrest and evading arrest.
The chase began when deputies discovered a piece of stolen property they were looking for, specifically a stolen iPad, pinging (sending out a signal as to its location) near a business. When officers arrived to investigate the whereabouts of the stolen computer that had sent out the ping, Hamby fled.
“The driver took deputies on a high speed chase, recklessly crossing the yellow line several times, challenging oncoming traffic and forcing vehicles off the road,” warrants revealed. “Even after a successful deployment of spike strips, deputies had to force the vehicle from the road.”
Despite not having his car, Hamby was not ready to give up yet as he was able to commandeer a mini-bike until lawmen were able to corral him.
“Even after tazing the suspect, he physically resisted the attempt of multiple deputies to place him into handcuffs,” the warrant noted.
After getting him secured, lawmen went on to find drugs including Clonazepam, Naloxone and methamphetamine in his possession. They also found out Hamby was driving on a revoked license. They suspect Hamby had discarded the iPad that had pinged them to his location before he was caught.