MTARS, the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society, will hold its annual “hamfest” on Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 208 West Lauderdale Street in Tullahoma.
A “hamfest” is a gathering of amateur radio enthusiasts (also known as “hams”), and others with an interest in computers, electronics, and technology to buy, sell, and exchange amateur radio equipment, parts, computers, accessories, and information. The hamfest is sanctioned by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio.
The doors will open for vendor setup on Friday, March 10, from 5-8 p.m., and on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. Admission to the event is $10. Vendor tables are $20 for each 8-foot table and $15.00 for a 6-foot table, which includes admission. To reserve a table, please contact Chairperson Larry Cagle, K4WLO, by e-mail at k4wlo@arrl.net. The kitchen will be open for snacks and beverages.
In addition to the various displays, the hamfest will offer various seminars on amateur radio operation, and an FCC licensing examination session. A number of prizes will be given away throughout the day with the grand prize drawing at 1 p.m. Winners must be present to win.
The Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society is a self-supported non-profit organization. For additional information, visit the club’s website at http://www.qsl.net/mtars or e-mail club president, Michael Glennon, KB4JHU, by e-mail at kb4jhu@gmail.com, by phone at 931.588.0302 or mail to MTARS, PO Box 932, Tullahoma TN 37388-0932.