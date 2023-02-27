hamfest.png

MTARS, the Middle Tennessee Amateur Radio Society, will hold its annual “hamfest” on Saturday, March 11, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 208 West Lauderdale Street in Tullahoma.

A “hamfest” is a gathering of amateur radio enthusiasts (also known as “hams”), and others with an interest in computers, electronics, and technology to buy, sell, and exchange amateur radio equipment, parts, computers, accessories, and information. The hamfest is sanctioned by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio.