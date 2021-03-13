A local business has celebrated its lucky 13th anniversary.
Local boutique Hampton Creek, LLC, recently held a celebration for its 13th anniversary with a ribbon cutting courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hampton Creek is a ladies boutique that sells home décor, clothing and jewelry as well as custom florals and reefs.
Hampton Creek owner Tamela Hampton said she called the anniversary Hampton Creek’s “lucky 13” as a way to celebrate surviving the last year due to COVID-19.
“Because of last year with COVID we felt like we did survive COVID so it’s our 13th year so we thought lucky 13,” Hampton said.
Hampton stated she first opened her business in 2008 on a whim with only her experience in working in retail management.
For Hampton, the top priority for her is the customer service.
“We have the best customer service as customer service is our number-one priority,” Hampton said. “Everyone is treated like family.”
While she was surprised by the turnout for the celebration, Hampton thanked the community, her family, friends and other local businesses for supporting Hampton Creek.
“They’ve supported me for 13 years and that’s why I’m still here,” Hampton said.
As a thank you to everyone who attended the event, there was a drawing for several door prizes, including drink koozies, tote bags and a painting donated from a local artist.
Along with the drawing, Hampton Creek ran a sale where everything in the store was 13 percent off.
Hampton Creek is located at 311 N. Jackson St. and store hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information, go to Hampton Creek’s Facebook page or call 636-1082.