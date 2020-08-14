Assault charges have been leveled against a woman who attacked an officer and an EMS employee after she was arrested for public intoxication.
The woman, Courtney Taylor, is charged with two counts of assault, resisting arrest, public intoxication and criminal trespassing.
Her charges come after she showed up on the door step of a Riley Creek residence. The man who lived there at first tried to assist the woman, thinking she was injured. He then realized she might be under the influence of an intoxicant and contacted police. In the interim, he handcuffed her due to her behavior. However, she left the scene on foot before police arrived. She was found with a bloody face at a nearby residence.
“She was obviously under the influence of some type of narcotic, believed to be meth,” police reported, noting she remained belligerent after they took her to the emergency room for treatment.
“She kicked the EMS employee in the stomach,” the police report revealed, noting Taylor then assaulted a policeman in the ER. “She head-butted an officer.”
Taylor was finally calmed when she was given a sedative at the hospital but not before garnering the two assault charges.