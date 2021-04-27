After being closed to the public for over 13 months, the Hands-On Science Center announced it will be reopening its doors in June.
In a Facebook livestream Monday, April 26, Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) Executive Director Sean Amidon announced HOSC will host a grand reopening event on Saturday, June 19 and is inviting everyone to come out.
“We are extremely excited to say that we have set a reopening date and we want everyone to come out,” Amidon said. “We’re going to have a free, fun day for all the families.”
The event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will have a plethora of activities for families to enjoy and partake in, including demonstrations, in-house programs, free music, and an auction.
“This is going to be a huge, fun event and we what to see everyone,” Amidon said.
Amidon revealed June 19 was selected as the reopening date was because it coincides with its “Reaching for the Stars” competition, which is supported by the Air Force STEM program, where kids come by and build rockets. He said they were already planning the competition and decided to spin the two events for one big event.
“So not only are we having a family fun day, but families can come out and watch these kids compete in our rocket competition,” Amidon said.
In the livestream, Amidon also introduced the new Deputy of Operations Austin Cisco. Cisco was a member of the HOSC board and during the livestream Cisco stated he has been working on getting the facility ready for the reopening as well as working on the take-home science kits.
Amidon also announced after HOSC returns to normal general admission hours, it will continue its virtual programs, like the take-home kits, science dailies and virtual classrooms, and will be introducing some new initiatives like the Sunday Science Shorts.
“One of my long-term plans when I started here was to develop our virtual programs,” Amidon said. “That was kind of a plan for 2022 but what happened in 2020 was an opportunity to start that now.”
Amidon said they have contacted government agencies about how HOSC should be operated when it reopens and going forward. On the day of the grand reopening, any indoor facility activities will require face masks, and when HOSC returns to general admission hours it will be allowed to have 15% capacity or 45 people at a time. They will offer field trips for schools and private events during non-business days so those groups can come in themselves.
After the grand reopening, HOSC will return to its normal general admission hours and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
HOSC is located on 101 Mitchell Blvd and for more information go to the HOSC Facebook page or its website at hosc.org.