On hand for National Recycling Day was David W. Saylers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, left, who presented Hands-On Science Center Executive Director Sean Amidon a grant of $78,723.
Members of the GFWC Centennial Women’s Club of Tullahoma stand next to the gear wall in the Hands-On Science Center’s newest exhibit, the Technology and Engineering Hall. From left are GFWC Centennial Women’s Club members Tanya Sheeley, Renee Keene and Missy Shahan.
Kyle Murphy photo
Tuesday night was a busy night at the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) as the opening of its newest exhibit was announced as well as revelations about upcoming exhibits. Additionally, the center received a few donations totaling over $80,000.
The night celebrating National Recycle Day kicked off with the ribbon cutting of the science center’s newest exhibit, the Technology and Engineering Hall, sponsored by Jacobs.
The main attraction in the hall is the gear wall, which was sponsored by the GFWC Centennial Women’s Club of Tullahoma. The magnetic gear wall is interactive, as the gears can be moved around, and it includes the names of those who donated. The hall also includes sections about various technology like primitive engineering, propulsion, collisions, air pressure and so on.
During the event, HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon introduced some special guests in attendance, which included some new staff members at the science center, representatives of the GFWC Centennial Women’s Club of Tullahoma, Cubic, Jacobs and the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) David W. Saylers.
The representatives of Cubic, who sponsored National Recycle Day at the science center, also presented a check donation of $3,000. Amidon noted that it is donors and sponsors like Cubic that help keep the doors open.
“Without sponsors like Cubic, we can’t keep the place running because we need to pay for the lights, we need to pay for the staff and all of these cool exhibits we have plans for,” Amidon said.
Amidon shared some of the upcoming exhibits in the works, which include a human body hall, an electromagnetism hall, a space hall and mural and so on.
The last announcement revealed an “a-MAZE-ing” new outdoor exhibit thanks to a grant by TDEC. According to Amidon, the grant was about tire recycling and reusing rubber so the new exhibit is a maze that will use crumb rubber, crushed up tires, and build a maze with lumber made by recycled tires. Amidon said the maze itself and its theme will change from time to time to meet with a certain theme but the first one will be about tire recycling.
Amidon then introduced Saylers, who said he was thrilled to be at HOSC, not only because he got to take a look around the science center but he also got to represent a check for the upcoming exhibit.
“I’m so fascinated by how amazing this project is and the creative use it’s gonna be with this,” Saylers said. “The rubber, I have never seen that and I’m really excited about that.”
Saylers then presented a check of $78,723 to the science center and said he is looking forward to coming back when the exhibit is finished, which will include a quarter-acre parking area.
“We are really excited about y’all’s work and the creative ideas that you have come up with to make this work,” Saylers said.
Amidon concluded the event by stating the science center is in its renaissance period and he is really excited about the future.
HOSC is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit HOSC’s Facebook page, its website at hosc.org, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.