The Hands-On Science Center will be blasting off with an array of activities for its grand reopening event.
Back in April, the Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) announced via a Facebook livestream it will reopen its doors on June 19 after being closed to the public for over 13 months. HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon invited the public to come out to “have a free, fun day for all the families.”
The reopening event will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with activities happening throughout the day inside and outside the science center. According to Amidon, while the event itself is open to the public some of the activities will require a small donation. The donations will be used to help fund programs and future improvements at HOSC.
The outdoor activities will include building and launching rockets, face painting, a bongo circle, displays from the Department of Energy Conservation and the Department of Agriculture and live animals like reptiles and birds of prey.
The indoor activities will take place in both in the classroom and auditorium at HOSC and will include free take home science kits, the Science of Music, Tennessee Department of Agriculture kids talk, Cool Science, Liquid Nitrogen and Native American Prehistory with Old Stone Fort, snake science, a Birds of Prey show and dissecting a real owl pellet and looking at bones under a microscope.
The 7th annual “Reach for the Stars” rocket competition, where kids come by to build and launch rockets, was scheduled to take place during the grand opening but it was rescheduled to July 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at HOSC.
Any child from the age of 10 through 18 who wants to enter can send an email with their shirt size to education@hosctn.org. The competition is supported by the Air Force STEM program. The cost for each competitor is $9.
After the grand reopening, HOSC will return to its normal general admission hours and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday starting June 25.
HOSC is located on 101 Mitchell Blvd and for more information go to the HOSC Facebook page or its website at hosc.org.