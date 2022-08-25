The Hands-On Science Center is celebrating its 27th anniversary of making science fun for children in Tullahoma and the surrounding areas, with a birthday bash this Saturday, Aug. 27.
Described by HOSC officials as the biggest birthday bash yet, the event will run all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission to the public with plenty of fun activities to participate in.
Arts and crafts and a nature scavenger hunt will be available to participate in throughout the celebration. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Middle Tennessee Raptor Center will be out with activities and displays and from noon to 2 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. the Manchester Police Department and Tullahoma Fire Department will, respectively, have activities for attendees to participate in. Live music will play from noon to 3 p.m.
Along with free activates there will free live shows. There will be a camping show from 11 to 11:30 a.m., Middle Tennessee Raptors Center from noon to 12:30 p.m. and the Planetarium from 1 – 4:30 p.m.
As the birthday bash also serving as one of the science center’s fundraising events, attendees who make a $10 donation will receive a wrist band, which will give them access to a separate area that includes the Bounce House Banaza, H2O Splash Park, carnival games and an obstacle course.
The science center will also be offering 25% off annual memberships, $20 off for basic birthday parties and $5 off for spending $25 or more at the gift shop.
The Hands-On Science Center is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit the science center’s Facebook page or call 455-8387.