The Hands-On Science Center is celebrating its 27th anniversary of making science fun for children in Tullahoma and the surrounding areas, with a birthday bash this Saturday, Aug. 27.

Described by HOSC officials as the biggest birthday bash yet, the event will run all day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission to the public with plenty of fun activities to participate in.