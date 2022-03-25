A complaint has been filed against Decherd Mayor Michael Gillespie, alleging that he directed city department heads to harass Sonny Elliott, a local business owner.
Winchester Attorney Amanda Powers, who is representing Elliott, appeared before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen during the board’s meeting Monday to discuss the issue. Gillespie was not present at the meeting.
Powers said that the alleged harassment stemmed from a mural that Elliott put on the sidewalk in front of his business, a restaurant named Sonny’s on Main Street.
Elliott is seeking the resignation of Gillespie and $175,000 in damages, according to the discussion at the meeting.
Powers referred to letters that she had sent to Decherd’s aldermen, City Administrator Rex Clark and City Attorney Jerre Hood asking for an investigation to be conducted into the allegations.
“I’m here today to collect the evidence and maybe the results of everybody’s investigation,” she said.
Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess said that she was advised by her attorney that any investigation into the matter would have to be handled by Hood. Hood was also not present at the meeting.
Alderman Richard Gulley said that the board was not prepared to settle on the terms currently being offered by Powers and Elliott.
Powers said that Elliott has been confronted by city department heads multiple times over the mural.
“(Gillespie) went to great lengths to harass my client, intimidate my client,” Powers alleged. “I am here on behalf of my client because I’m calling on this board to do something about what’s happening in the city of Decherd. This is not an isolated incident.”
Powers went on to say that she conducted her own investigation with the results allegedly indicating that other business owners had endured similar harassment.
“People that live in minority communities have been harassed and intimidated for exercising their First Amendment rights,” she said. “I’m here to ensure that the law is being implemented adequately. I’m here on behalf of now all the city of Decherd’s residents, not just Sonny Elliott.”
Powers added that the situation could produce a class-action lawsuit against the city, and she said she expects indictments and resignations to follow.
Alderman Justin Stubblefield asked if Powers was implicating the board in the complaint or if it was solely about the mayor. Powers clarified that her complaint is primarily targeted toward Gillespie and the department heads involved in the alleged harassment.
Hess said that the board will have Hood look into the situation.
Elliott spoke after Powers’ time at the podium was done and said that he would like to have a meeting with his attorney, the board, Hood and Gillespie to discuss the matter. Gulley agreed that the meeting should happen, but he said it should be held in private.
Hess said that the board should wait to move forward with anything until they consult with Hood.