Nikki Harris has been hired as the new TCS Special Education Coordinator for the 2023-2024 school year.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Nikki Harris has been hired as the district's new Special Education Coordinator for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I am excited to be the special education coordinator for the upcoming school year,” Harris said. “It's an honor to work more closely with TCS Director of Special Education and 504 Coordinator Dr. Wendy Wilkerson and become knowledgeable about different areas of special education.”

