Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to announce that Nikki Harris has been hired as the district's new Special Education Coordinator for the 2023-2024 school year.
“I am excited to be the special education coordinator for the upcoming school year,” Harris said. “It's an honor to work more closely with TCS Director of Special Education and 504 Coordinator Dr. Wendy Wilkerson and become knowledgeable about different areas of special education.”
Harris steps into the Special Education Coordinator after teaching at West Middle School since 2010. She started as a Special Education Highly Modified Classroom Teacher before moving to Special Education Resource Teacher and Interventionist in 2016. Since 2018, she has served as a Special Education Co-Teacher and Interventionist. Earlier this year, Harris was named the district’s Middle School Teacher of the Year.
“I'm very excited to partner with Nikki as we continue strengthening our Department of Special Education,” Dr. Wilkerson said. “She brings numerous assets to this position, and I look forward to working with her.”
TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens added to Dr. Wilkerson’s sentiments, stating that she looks forward to Harris stepping into the coordinator role this July.
“As Dr. Wilkerson noted, Nikki brings a tremendous amount of knowledge into this coordinator position,” Dr. Stephens said. “Nikki’s ability to connect with students and their families has allowed her to excel at West Middle School and highlights one of the reasons why she was chosen as this year’s TCS Middle School Teacher of the Year. Additionally, she is known for helping and supporting teachers, which is another important element of this role. I look forward to watching Nikki excel as she supports students, teachers, and families as our Special Education Coordinator.”