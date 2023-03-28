Following the resignation of Dr. Sid Hill from the Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Board of Education, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Beth Harrison to fill the open seat on the board.
Harrison, a mother of four children attending Tullahoma schools, expressed a desire to share her appreciation for the TCS system and conviction for the importance of public education in her application. Harrison and her family moved to Tullahoma eight years ago, and her children attend four different district schools, with two children participating in the Special Education programs in TCS.
“I am a mom in the trenches,” she said in her application, “school drop offs, parent teacher conferences, homework, IEP meetings, games and concerts. I live out the decisions made by the school board every day. I would love to come alongside the current board members to serve the children of our community. I have chosen to focus much of my time and energy into understanding special education and the rights disabled children hold.”
Harrison underwent training with the Volunteer Advocacy Project at the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, training to support families of children with disabilities. She and her husband have also volunteered for many years as licensed foster parents in Tennessee.
Harrison, as well as the other candidates who submitted applications for the position on the board, spoke before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen at their March 27 meeting, sharing her convictions and qualifications for the position.
“Eight years ago, my family decided to move to Tullahoma from up north,” she started, “and when telling friends and family that we were getting ready to move here, we often heard, ’ What about the schools?’ Our oldest son was about to turn five and start kindergarten. We heard the schools were good, and we were hopeful. Now I’m confident to update those friends and family that we love the schools here. My kids are receiving a solid education and have had many excellent educational opportunities as students in Tullahoma City Schools.”
Harrison went on to share that her two daughters, who were born in Tullahoma, receive special education services through TCS for diagnosed autism. She lauded the staff and faculty with the special education program, including the teachers, administrators, specialists, therapists and classroom aides.
“I would be delighted to have the opportunity to work collaboratively with the board to ensure quality education for all TCS students, and I would be sure to always put the students’ interest above all else,” she concluded.
Harrison received five out of seven votes from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, receiving her appointment to the Board of Education. The other applicants for the position were Misty Damron, Amy Johnson and Sernobia McGee.