1A- Beth Harrison.JPG

Beth Harrison

 Caitlin Able photo

Following the resignation of Dr. Sid Hill from the Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) Board of Education, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Beth Harrison to fill the open seat on the board.

Harrison, a mother of four children attending Tullahoma schools, expressed a desire to share her appreciation for the TCS system and conviction for the importance of public education in her application. Harrison and her family moved to Tullahoma eight years ago, and her children attend four different district schools, with two children participating in the Special Education programs in TCS.