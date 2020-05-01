Tammy Hatfield has joined the firm of Sam Hatfield Realty as an affiliate broker. For the past 15 years, Tammy has worked for the business in a bookkeeper/marketing role. Tammy’s recent retirement from a 24-year career with Tullahoma City Schools has opened the door for a new career.
A native of Tullahoma and a current, 35-year resident of Franklin County, Tammy’s network of acquaintances covers a vast area. Prior to her career in education, Tammy worked in customer service in manufacturing environments. The real estate arena should be a perfect match for the culmination of skills and experiences in past career endeavors.
Tammy has always strived to maintain a reputation of being honest, fair, and professional. These traits are, again, a perfect match as she enters the ranks as a realtor.
“I welcome the opportunity to exercise my skills and career experiences as I assist clients in fulfilling their real estate needs,” Tammy commented.
Tammy may be reached at 931-580-0971 or by calling Sam Hatfield Realty at 931-968-0500.