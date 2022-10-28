A young Spider-Man waits with anticipation to see what goodies he got during trick-or-treat at the Haunted Hayride event at Frazier-McEwen Park on Wednesday. There will be more trick-or-treating in downtown Tullahoma from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday.
The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department hosted their annual Haunted Hayride event at Frazier-McEwen Park on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after a postponement due to weather.
The postponement did nothing to deter local families from attending the event, as they came out in dozens to participate in the costume contest, receive free candy from local participating businesses, watch classic monster movies and play games.
More local Halloween events are upcoming, encouraging the community to enjoy the season and help children and families celebrate together.
The annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Trick-or-Treat will be held in downtown Tullahoma, Monday Oct. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. for costume-dressed children eight and under. Participating merchants will display an orange bow.
The Tullahoma News will be displaying reader-submitted Halloween pictures online and in the print edition. Those wishing to submit pictures for consideration should email them to dsherrill@tullahomanews.com. Include the name of the photographer, who is in the picture from left to right and what they are dressed as or what is happening in the picture. The pictures can be of trick-or-treaters or of fall festivals or Halloween events. Pictures need to be received by Monday night for consideration.