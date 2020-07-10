The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon, a concert filmed in Havana, Cuba in 2016 will be gracing the Montana Drive-in in Tulllahoma through July 17. The event has been made possible through a partnership with CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks and UK content provider Eagle Rock.
The Rolling Stones: Havana Moon documents The Rolling Stones’ March 2016 concert at Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana sports complex that was marked as the largest rock n’ roll event in Cuba, since the genre was banned for decades following the Cuban revolution. As restrictions relaxed amongst lessened political tensions, The Rolling Stones performed the country’s largest open-air rock concert ever, which came only five days after sitting U.S. President Barack Obama’s first visit to the country.
For tickets or info go to montanadrivein.com