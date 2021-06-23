Motlow State Community College is seeking adjunct instructors. Motlow recruits talented and effective educators as adjuncts. The College hosted a virtual adjunct recruitment event in early June. Collaboration between Academic Affairs and External Affairs resulted in approximately 300 potential applicants registered.
“The event was very successful and we had a strong response from throughout the state, as well as some interested participants from other states,” said Tracy McLaughlin, Campus and Academic Assistant Dean at Smyrna. “We have seen a definite increase in applications since the event.”
“Technology has really opened doors to our capabilities,” said Dr. Greg Killough, Academic Dean for the Smyrna Campus. “This event was a tremendous collaborative effort of Motlow faculty, administration, and staff that exemplified teamwork making a triumphant first-time event. Due to the amazing turnout, we plan to do other virtual or hybrid events in the future.”
There are still adjunct opportunities available at Motlow for those interested in helping students start their careers with a high-quality and affordable degree or certificate. Apply at motlowjobs.com.
“We always welcome people to apply. We won’t know until closer to the beginning of the fall term how many people we will need,” said McLaughlin. Motlow balances on-ground and online classes based on feedback from students.
Adjunct faculty instructors are vital to Motlow. Adjuncts often bring a unique lens to the classroom through their own industry experience and real-world personal examples. Like their full-time faculty counterparts, they can offer advice to students on how to turn their major into a career and assist students with job placement connections.
The College has a great adjunct support program. It is flexible and less demanding than that of a full-time professor. Adjunct teaching is great for retirees, new graduates, stay-at-home parents looking to work part-time, and working professionals who want to teach on the side.
“To teach most classes, prospective instructors must have a master’s degree, or 18 semester hours in the courses they plan to teach. However, there are a variety of needs for adjuncts with bachelor’s degrees with special skills, such as engineers who can teach mechatronics,” said Dr. Melody Edmonds, Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs at Motlow.
Motlow is nationally recognized as a leader in student success innovation. The College has campuses in Smyrna, Tullahoma, McMinnville, Fayetteville and Sparta.
For more information, contact (931) 393-1709, or email adjunctfaculty@mscc.edu.