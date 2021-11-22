Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee has appointed Lisa Hayes as vice president of marketing. Hayes reports to Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland and is responsible for developing, implementing and executing Ascend’s marketing and communication strategic goals.
“Lisa’s extensive experience and impressive accomplishments throughout her career speak to her abilities as a creative, analytical and innovative marketer,” said Copeland. “In the short time she has been on the job we are already seeing results and the seeds of further success. We are proud to have her.”
“Ascend is at an exciting time in its 70-year history,” said Hayes. “Our commitment to colleagues, members and communities is well-known throughout Tennessee and the credit union industry. I am honored to be leading the marketing team and helping fulfill Ascend’s goal of helping our members become effective financial stewards.”
Hayes brings to Ascend more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience and a keen understanding of the greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee markets. Prior to joining the credit union, she was a digital marketing consultant for several clients in the health care and education sectors. Prior to that, she was director of marketing strategy for Brookdale Senior Living. She also spent 10 years with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she rose to director of strategic marketing, and spent another decade with Nortel Networks in Nashville and Maidenhead, UK.
Bringing a quantitative, evidence-based approach to her work, Hayes earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science and electrical engineering from Vanderbilt University. She’s also currently enrolled in the data science program with Harvard Extension School with a focus on marketing analytics.