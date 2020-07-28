A local teacher will show up for the first day of school in style, driving a brand new car.
East Middle School teacher Katie Hayes will be starting the school year with driving a new 2020 Chevy Traverse furnished by Stan McNabb Automotive.
In the annual giveaway, the McNabb family present a vehicle for use to a one of Tullahoma City School’s teacher of the year. Hayes’ name was one out of nine teachers of the year from all of Tullahoma City schools.
“I’m honestly very shocked but I’m very excited,” Hayes said.
Hayes didn’t know she was going to be presented the vehicle until Tullahoma City School Superintendent Dr. Catherine Stephens led her and the rest of East Middle School staff outside of the building. The staff gave a round of applause and cheered when she was presented the vehicle.
Trent McNabb said they had to do things a little differently this year due to COVID-19. They couldn’t have the annual convocation where all the schools get together for the drawing. It was decided that Dr. Stephens would do the drawing and the winner was the first name drawn instead of the normal reverse draw.
“Normally we do a reverse drawing where we draw a name and they go sit down. It’s kind of disappointing for some and it’s fun to watch I guess,” said McNabb, “Anyway, we did get to surprise Ms. Hayes.”
Dr. Stephens said she kind of hoped of being in the drawing herself but it was a lot of fun drawing the winner and surprising them with the car.
Stan McNabb said despite the pandemic they still wanted to give back to the community.
East Middle School principal Dr. Woody Dillehay said he was proud and happy of Hayes for winning and thanked the McNabbs for the gift.
“We’re really blessed to be in Tullahoma it’s just an awesome place with awesome folks,” Dillehay said.
