A Winchester man was killed when his truck slammed head-on into a Peterbilt Thursday morning on Hillsboro Highway.
The fatally injured man has been identified by investigators as Christopher May, 61. He was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado that strayed into the oncoming lane of traffic and into the path of the oncoming 2000 Peterbilt AA driven by Austin Morris, 29, of Manchester. Morris escaped injury.
Highway patrol investigators say Morris tried to take evasive measures when he saw the oncoming pickup but that May ran into his trailer, causing the fatal collision.