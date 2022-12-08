3A - coffee county logo.jpg

The Coffee County Health Department will be getting a booster shot from the state as they have been issued a $420,000 grant to purchase equipment as part of a $27.3 million initiative to help Tennessee’s communities.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved the $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.