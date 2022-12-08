The Coffee County Health Department will be getting a booster shot from the state as they have been issued a $420,000 grant to purchase equipment as part of a $27.3 million initiative to help Tennessee’s communities.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved the $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.
“Quality infrastructure is essential to ensuring that every Tennessee community can thrive,” said Lee. “I congratulate each grant recipient for receiving funds to support local safety, spur economic growth and secure prosperity across our state.”
The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements, housing rehabilitation, health and safety projects and other improvements to enhance the quality of life in Tennessee’s rural communities.
In addition to traditional community improvement and safety projects, funding was also made available for community development projects, such as sidewalk and walking trail improvements, street paving and community centers.
“Congratulations to the 64 communities receiving funding through the latest round of Community Development Block Grants,” said McWhorter. “The CBDG program is an essential tool for TNECD as we partner with local communities across the state to better equip and prepare them for economic development opportunities, and we look forward to seeing the success that follows these projects.”
Normandy will also benefit from the recent announcement as they were given $239,543 to assist in local street improvement projects. The city of Palmer in nearby Grundy County was given $420,000 for fire service improvement and Marion County was given a similar grant for their fire services. Also in Marion County, South Pittsburg was a big winner, getting $630,000 for a community health and recreation center.