flu vaccine.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not had their annual flu vaccine to get immunized as soon as possible to protect themselves and prevent the spread of flu to others.

‘’The elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children are all at risk of severe complications if they get the flu,’’ said TDH Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. ‘We expect more Tennesseans in their doctors’ offices as influenza activity continues to be high nationally and in our state. I encourage those who have put off getting a vaccine to not wait any longer.’’