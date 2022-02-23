Coffee County Health Department officials are planning to close the Manchester location in the coming months due to staffing shortages. The consolidation of all its services at the Tullahoma clinic will be a temporary measure, until a new proposed 14,000-square-foot facility can be built in the Joint Industrial Park Coffee County Health Department Director Pam Browning told the Budget and Finance Committee at the February meeting.
“At the end of March, I’ll be down to three nurses for both health departments,” Browning said, calling it a temporary measure while the county builds the new facility.
Browning said that the consolation will pool resources and more efficiently provide services to the county.
“If there’s one nurse there, I can be open for business, but that means people are going to wait. People are going to be irritable because they can’t get in when they want, or they’ll leave because they’ve waited an hour,” she said. “I know this is going to be an inconvenience for people on the north end of the county, but if we could promote this as a temporary measure while we we’re doing something wonderful with a new facility it will be more palatable.”
“You’re talking temporary, you’re really not,” said Commissioner Dwight Miller. “You’re talking about shutting down Manchester period.”
The move to the Tullahoma location could be short-lived due to the state Highway 55 road widening project that will take a portion of the already tight parking area at the Wilson Avenue Tullahoma location.
Earlier at the meeting Browning requested Budget and Finance to recommend allocating $1.1 million to be used in conjunction with state funds to build a new health department building at the Joint Industrial Park on a 12 acre plat that could be shared with a state Tennessee College of Applied Technology satellite location.
According to Browning, the state has designated Coffee County one of 17 to receive a new health department, using state and county ARP COVID money.
She presented building options that range starting at 10,000 square foot that would cost $3.4 million, and a 25% match from the county for roughly $800,000 of county ARP money.
The favored adoption was the 14,000 sq. ft. for $4.6 million, but that would require a bigger match by the county. The sales of the two current facilities could offset cost to the county.
“Manchester Clinic could not possibly meet the needs of the county,” Browning said.
Browning noted that the new location would facilitate drive up testing or vaccination services, programs that proved difficult at the current facilities.
“We had to go offsite to do COVID testing. We had a high volume of cars that were coming to the health department causing dangerous road conditions at both locations,” she said. “A $1 million buy in from the county should get us the 12,000-14,000 sq. ft. if you take in to consideration the sale of the Tullahoma property and what we’re going to do with Manchester. I don’t know what they are going to do with that, if they are going to sell that or repurpose that.”
According to Browning, $2.6 million is the most the state will contribute to the project, with a possibility of more funding if other counties choose not to invest in new buildings.
Budget and Finance will address distributing ARP funds in upcoming meetings.
Authorization for the Health Department to consolidate will go before the full commission in the March meeting. The resolution will go before Health, Welfare and Recreation for a recommendation to full commission.
The county has received the first half of the ARP money. About $2.2 million has been committed, leaving $2.8 million.