After more than a year in Tullahoma, Thigpen Audiology welcomed patients and community members to come see and hear what they are all about.
This past week, Thigpen Audiology held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the remodeling of the office and new ownership of its Tullahoma location at 705 NW Atlantic St., Suite B. The celebration was originally scheduled for 2020 to commemorate the one year anniversary but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thigpen Audiology is a privately owned audiology hearing healthcare practice that is a branch of Thigpen Hearing Center in Murfreesboro. It serves patients of all ages by both Dr. Patti Thigpen, the owner, and Dr. Anna Norwood. They focus on managing hearing loss, tinnitus and monitoring noise exposure and offer various treatment solutions while educating patients about the impact of hearing loss and how it can affect their lifestyles and communication. Thigpen Audiology’s philosophy is to provide a family centered approach with faith-based atmosphere to ease the patient through the process one step at a time.
Thigpen thanked everyone for attending the ribbon cutting ceremony. She talked about the purchasing of the second location on Northwest Atlantic Street in 2019. She praised the community for its support from repainting and remodeling of the office to the patients they see. She said everyone has been helpful and encouraging to the support of the new practice and the level of care they bring to the community.
“Since we’ve opened in November 2019 we’ve felt the warmth of the hometown community and we embrace it,” Thigpen said. “The community has supported us since we first began and we don’t take that for granted.”
Thigpen said some of the best compliments the practice has received from patients is that when they come in, the staff makes them feel more blessed than their ability to hear. Thigpen attributes this to the treating the patient as a whole and not just focusing on hearing, as hearing loss has more psychosocial implications than most people realize.
“By treating the person, in the situation which they’re in to communicate better, it also lifts them up to be able to have better health,” Thigpen said.
This sentiment was echoed by the practice’s full time doctor Dr. Anna Norwood, who described hearing loss as a hidden disability.
“It impacts your social connections,” Norwood said. “Some people will have anxiety, depression and it just really reaches so far and we believe that better hearing is such a gift and we’re so honored to be able to give that gift back.”
Norwood has worked at Thigpen Hearing Center for several years before she began working full-time at the Tullahoma practice this past January. She said she has loved working in Tullahoma as she grew up in a small town. She added she did a lot of her training while at the VA so gets to see veterans as patients, along with the rest of the Tullahoma residents.
“We really are just so passionate about what we do and we believe that hearing is a gift so we’re happy to share that with Tullahoma,” Norwood said.
Thigpen Audiology’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. For more information call 931-393-2051 or go to pthearingcenter.com.