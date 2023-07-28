gas pump types

The national average for a gallon of gas awoke from a months-long slumber, surging 13 cents from last week to $3.71. The primary cause appears to be the oil price, which has marched nearly $4 higher in the past few days to hover near $80 per barrel.  As oil accounts for almost 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas, higher oil prices usually mean higher pump prices.

“Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid. It’s lower now than at this time last year and in 2021,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts.  Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now.”

gas graph.png

