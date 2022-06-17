Tullahoma and most of Tennessee remained under a heat advisory over the past week as the area was hit by near record-high temperatures with even more oppressively hot weather in the forecast for the coming week.
While the temperatures did not flirt with breaking the all-time high of 106 set on July 28, 1952 or the next highest temp of 105 posted on June 29 on during the brutally hot summer of 2012, the heat was enough to trigger heat advisories from the National Weather Service, warning the public to limit outdoor activities and to take precautions with their pets.
Monday got the week off to a hot start with the mercury hitting 96, just one degree short of the all-time record. And, the heat did not let up just because the sun went down as the temperature remained at 88 until 10 p.m. that evening.
Tuesday picked up where Monday left off as Tullahoma flirted with setting an all-time record for June 14 as the mercury hit 94, just two degrees less than the all-time high for that day. However, for those outside in the balmy weather, it felt like 104 degrees, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory given the life-threatening conditions.
Wednesday saw the mercury get up to 95; however, due to the accompanying conditions the heat felt like 105 degrees. Thursday also saw the mercury hit 95 with an even higher “feels like” temperature of 107. However, both days fell short of the 100 degree record high for those dates.
The end of the week was to see a “slight” cool down with highs projected to be in the high 80s and low 90s over the weekend before giving way to the next heat wave.
The extended forecast for the coming week grants little mercy to Tullahoma as the week is set to see a high of 93 on Monday with highs soaring to 98 by the end of the week. The only silver lining is that lows are expected to get into the low 70s during the evenings.
With the soaring temperatures, a plea went out from Tullahoma Utilities Authority to cut back usage. Although rolling blackouts were not brought up, it was pointed out the skyrocketing usage would stress the system. And, with increased usage will come increased utility bills thereby giving another reason to conserve power during peak times.
“TVA has the resources in place and a detailed plan to meet this tight power supply situation, including purchasing available power from neighboring utilities,” a TUA spokesperson said. “Tullahoma Utilities Authority crews are jointly working around-the-clock to make reliable power available to you. We are asking for your help, too. By reducing your power usage during a few hours this week, you can help keep your own power bill under control and ensure there is plenty of power available for everyone.”
During the hottest hours of the day, between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m., please turn your thermostat up – even one degree makes a difference – and avoid any unnecessary power use. Other energy-saving tips include:
Use major appliances in the morning or later at night
Turn off lights and unneeded electrical items
Keep curtains and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home
Use fans to keep air moving in your home
Unplug electronics not in use
Fire up the outside grill instead of using indoor kitchen appliances
“Tullahoma Utilities Authority and TVA have cut back on power use in our own facilities by adjusting thermostats; reducing lighting and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption,” the TUA spokesperson said.