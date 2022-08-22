It will be a bittersweet beginning to the Tullahoma board of mayor and aldermen meeting this Monday evening as the city council will say goodbye to a pair of aldermen while saying hello to three new aldermen and welcome back to another.
“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen cordially invite you to a Reception to honor the service of outgoing Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee,” Mayor Ray Knowis said, issuing the invitation for citizens to come to reception to thank Blackwell and McGee for their work on the board.
The pair failed to gain reelection earlier this month. For McGee it was her first run for the office as she had been appointed earlier to fill an unexpired term of a former alderman. For Blackwell, the loss came after she outspent all other candidates on the ballot combined during the campaign.
While two city council members will be attending their last meeting as aldermen, the four incoming aldermen will be present at the reception where they will be formally welcomed to the board.
Incoming are Aldermen-elect Jerry Mathis, Kurt Glick, Bobbie Wilson and Daniel Berry. Mathis, who has previously served on the board, received the most votes in the election to fill the four seats. Kurt Glick, former parks and recreation director and BOMA newcomer, got the second most votes while newcomer Bobbie Wilson and incumbent Daniel Berry both tied for third.
Also being welcomed at the reception will be School Board Members-elect Gigi Robinson and Sid Hill who were elected without opposition.
The reception will be held Monday August 22 from 5-5:30 p.m. The reception will be followed by a swearing-in ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The events will all take place at the Tullahoma Municipal Building.