City aldermen reception

It will be a bittersweet beginning to the Tullahoma board of mayor and aldermen meeting this Monday evening as the city council will say goodbye to a pair of aldermen while saying hello to three new aldermen and welcome back to another.

“The Board of Mayor and Aldermen cordially invite you to a Reception to honor the service of outgoing Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee,” Mayor Ray Knowis said, issuing the invitation for citizens to come to reception to thank Blackwell and McGee for their work on the board.