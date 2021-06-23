The first of several community input meetings regarding the city’s new comprehensive development plan will take place early next month.
At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, the public is invited and strongly encouraged to come to Tullahoma High School, 927 N. Jackson St., to let city leaders know how they would like their city to look by 2040.
Public input is a critical component of any comprehensive development plan, particularly long-range plans like the Think Tullahoma 2040 comprehensive plan the city is currently working on. Items addressed in the comprehensive plan include land use, economic development, housing, transportation and more.
City officials, including the aldermen of Tullahoma, and urging community members to attend the July 6 meeting to let them know where the see Tullahoma going in 20 years.
“Great communities don’t happen by accident,” Alderman Robin Dunn announced. “It requires planning, focus and dedication. Help us visualize a great place for our children and their children to come home to.”
“This is one of the meetings where our citizens can come and share their priorities so that we can help shape Tullahoma’s future,” Alderman Rupa Blackwell shared on social media. “We need your input! Please come!”
The July 6 meeting will not be the only comprehensive plan meeting held by city officials. More meetings are to be scheduled in different areas of the community in order to receive well-rounded and thorough feedback from residents on how they would like to see their neighborhoods develop over the next two decades. Those meetings will be announced at future dates.