The court took action on a few cases this past week as General Sessions Court continued to be through video with arraignments claiming the lion’s share of the docket, most cases set for another video appearance this month.
Included in cases that were disposed of this past week in Coffee County General Sessions Court:
Jarrod Allen Herron was directed to serve 60 days of an 11-29 sentence for domestic assault.
Terri Johnston was directed to serve seven days of an 11-29 sentence for assault and resisting arrest.
Junior Dale Brewer was directed to serve 30 days of an 11-29 sentence and pay $950 restitution for assault and vandalism.
Ray Medley was ordered to serve 180 days for violation of probation and simple possession of drugs. He was also fined $750 plus costs.
Juliette Suzanne Luttrell was issued an 11-29 probationary sentence for simple possession of drugs.
Jerry David Rochelle must serve 60 days for violation of probation.
Eddie Wayne Edwards was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence for assault and vandalism.
Mark Wayne Humphries was directed to serve 60 days on unsupervised probation for violation of community supervision probation.
Jenne Leigh Bowen was ordered to serve 30 days of an 11-month, 29-day sentence and pay $750 plus costs for possession of drugs.
Laura Beth Dennis was directed to serve 48 hours of an 11-29 sentence for shoplifting. She was given 10 more days for failure to appear.
Daishaun Anthony Daniels was fined $10 plus costs and released on time-served for public intoxication.
Jesse Riley must serve 48 hours and pay $10 plus costs public intoxication.
Daniel Kevin Ferrell was given 10 days for violation of probation.