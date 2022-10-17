2A - Hess sworn2.jpg

New Decherd Mayor Mary Nell Hess gives her oath of office to General Sessions Judge David Stewart while interim City Administrator Eric Bradford assists by holding the Bible.

 Brian Justice photo

Through an unforeseen turn of events with Mayor Michael Gillespie recently resigning, Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess has moved into Decherd’s top leadership position.

She had been filling in as the interim mayor, and was officially sworn into office on Oct. 5 by Franklin County General Sessions Judge David Stewart in a short noon-hour ceremony at City Hall.