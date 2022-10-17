Through an unforeseen turn of events with Mayor Michael Gillespie recently resigning, Vice Mayor Mary Nell Hess has moved into Decherd’s top leadership position.
She had been filling in as the interim mayor, and was officially sworn into office on Oct. 5 by Franklin County General Sessions Judge David Stewart in a short noon-hour ceremony at City Hall.
Stewart said he has confidence in what Hess will do in her leadership role for Decherd
“I know you will do a good job as mayor,” he said to Hess. “Thank you for your commitment to serve.”
Hess is filling the unexpired term of Gillespie which ends in 2023. Hess will have to run for the position next year if she wishes to continue as mayor.
Hess was elected as an alderman in 2021, and her term will expire in 2024. Her replacement, who remains to be determined, will hold the position until 2024.
The Decherd Board of Mayor and Aldermen has had a colorful past marked by controversy while the last two mayors were in office.
However, Hess said she wants that scenario to become a thing of the past.
“I don’t like drama,” she said. “I want there to be no drama.”
Hess said she wants Decherd to improve what it offers residents in terms of quality-of-life benefits.
At present, Decherd is attempting to secure a Tennessee Department of Transportation mobility grant to develop a trail system along with a downtown-improvement grant to upgrade the city’s main-attraction area.
Hess said plans are to develop a bicycle/pedestrian path to link North Middle School to Decherd Elementary School and on to the city’s Babe Ruth baseball field. She added that it would make a huge difference in being able to more easily access those areas.
Last year, 10 Tennessee cities were awarded $1.4 million from TDOT for such projects which averages out to $140,000 per grant.
The downtown-improvement grant would be appropriated through the Department of Economic and Community Development. Grants of up to $100,000 will be awarded to organizations that can illustrate the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes, according to the ECD.
Hess said that more than $25,000 has also been appropriated to equip Hank Weddington Park with new playground equipment.
She said another priority she has is continuing with and extending the solid relationship Decherd has with Nissan North America which has the Nissan and Infiniti automobile plants in the city.
Hess said Nissan’s presence has been a tremendous benefit to Decherd and Franklin County, and the company plans to remain a strong corporate citizen.
“A lot of people have benefitted from them being here,” she said.
Hess said that Nissan has boosted the local economy and has made Decherd a great place to live.