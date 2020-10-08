Attention fitness fans!
Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation (HHRF) will be hosting a 5K Turkey Trot and 1-mile fun run/walk this Saturday at Tims Ford State Park to benefit the foundation and the patients it serves.
The fitness events are scheduled to take place Saturday morning at the state park, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m.
The 5K is a timed event, but the 1-mile fun run/walk is not timed.
There will be an awards ceremony at the Tims Ford Visitor's Center for the 5K finishers after all runners have completed the race. Awards will be given to the top male and female racer. The first and second place finisher of each age group will also receive an award.
All participants, regardless of if they complete the full 5K or the 1-mile, will receive a free T-shirt with the Tennessee State Parks logo.
Fruit and water will be provided at the post-race awards ceremony. Finishers of both treks are invited to participate.
All the funds raised from the races will benefit hospice patients in the local area, including Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Grundy, Franklin, Lincoln, Moore and Warren counties.
The entry fee is set at $35 for each individual, or teams of up to five people can enter for $100.
Registration forms can be downloaded and completed at the HHRF Hospice 5K website.
There is also a "virtual race" option for those who may not be able to make it out to Tims Ford but still want to help. Additionally, those who cannot attend the race at all but still want to help may also make a donation to HHRF.
While the weather looks questionable for race day, organizers have said the race will continue, barring any lightning. If there is no lightning Saturday, the race and fun run will go on as scheduled.
For questions, contact HHRF at 931-563-7439.