Hickerson Fire members air packs

Members of the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department put on the new air packs purchased through a grant from FEMA. 

 Kyle Murphy photo

The volunteer firefighters at Hickerson Station Fire Department have received new self-contained breathing apparatuses (SCBA) to help fight future fires.

According to Hickerson Station’s Assistant Fire Chief Paul McCown, over the past couple of years the volunteer fire station has been actively securing the funding for their outdated SCBA’s, which have been service since 2003.

Hickerson Fire Station air packs

A few of the 20 new self-contained breathing apparatuses purchased for the Hickerson Station Volunteer Fire Department.

