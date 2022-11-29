2A - supreme court.jpeg

The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that Tennessee’s mandatory sentence of life in prison when imposed on a juvenile homicide offender is cruel and unusual punishment and violates the juvenile’s rights as guaranteed by the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution. In a narrow ruling, the Court did not change the juvenile’s sentence, but granted him a parole hearing after he has served between 25 and 36 years in prison so that his age and other circumstances could be considered.

A Knox County jury convicted Tyshon Booker of first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. Mr. Booker was sixteen years old when he committed these crimes. For the murder conviction, the trial judge sentenced Mr. Booker to a mandatory life sentence of 60 years, which requires service of at least 51 years in prison. The trial judge could not consider Mr. Booker’s youth or any other circumstances. Mr. Booker was sentenced to serve 20 years for the robbery conviction, to run together with his life sentence. The Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions and sentence.