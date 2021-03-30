Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton received a raise Tuesday night.
At the last meeting of the TUA Board of Directors, Steve Cope recommended raising Skelton’s salary by a total of 4.4%, or another $9,444.86.
Cope, who sits on the compensation committee for the TUA Board of Directors, said the committee met at the end of February to discuss the president’s evaluations from all board members.
Cope said, after reviewing all the president’s evaluations by the board members, Skelton received between a 4.6 and 5 out of 5 on his satisfaction score.
Based on the evaluations given by the board members and “a lot of deliberation” on the part of the compensation committee, Cope recommended the board approve a 1.2% cost of living adjustment (COLA) and a merit increase of 3.2% for the full 4.4% increase.
According to Cope, the COLA is “something that all our employees get,” while the merit increase was “warranted based on all of the positive attributions of the president and all the work he’s done throughout the year,” including the “good publicity we received as a result of his leadership.”
A 2019 salary increase from the board put Skelton over then $200,000 mark. With this increase, Skelton’s salary now sits at $224,099 per year.
The board unanimously approved the raise with just three members present: Cope, Chairman Bob Lindeman and Aldermanic Liaison Jimmy Blanks.