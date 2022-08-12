High school lockers may be a thing of the past as Tullahoma High has again not assigned them to students this school year, the move requiring students to carry their backpacks with them all day.
However, according to the Tullahoma City Schools administration, the step away from using lockers that first began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is being continued as technology has lessened the need for lockers.
“Students at Tullahoma High School have not had access to lockers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and at the time, the use of lockers was believed to increase issues with health and safety,” a spokesperson for Tullahoma City Schools said, responding to questions by The News as to why school lockers were not being assigned a the high school.
It was explained that given the lesser dependency on textbooks and the further reliance on computers, the need for lockers has decreased.
“Currently, THS offers 1:1 technology and online instructional resources for its students; therefore, textbooks and other tangible materials needed to be carried by students have been widely reduced,” the spokesman noted.
The school system pointed out only a handful of teachers still assign text books for students to take to and from school, with most having their lessons either online or by using textbooks that are kept in their classrooms.
“Many teachers who prefer textbooks maintain a classroom set for use and not individual student assignments,” the spokesperson explained. “Currently, THS has seven teachers that assign textbooks directly to students, while 37 teachers preserve a set of textbooks within their classrooms.”
At this time, TCS has no plans to go back to the locker-assignment system, thus leaving the fate of the existing lockers at Tullahoma High remains in limbo.